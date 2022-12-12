First of several cold fronts rolls through Tuesday, isolated severe potential

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - First thing’s first: Winter is coming!

The next couple days will feature the last of the seemingly month long mild weather, then a series of fronts will give us some of the most sustained cold weather we’ve had all season.

Before we get there, we’ll be keeping an eye on the PinPoint Radar Tuesday.

The setup: Cold front #1 is attached to a large upper level trough of low pressure, and there will be plenty of moisture to work with as the front rolls in. There will be enough “juice” in the atmosphere to fuel some brief severe storms, but the returns on higher resolution model data have been far from impressive.

Midday update from @NWSSPC inched the 3/5 risk into portions of Houston and Trinity counties for Tuesday.

⚠️Risks remain the same: gusty winds/small hail/iso. tornado

⏰Timeframe continues to center around 11am-6pm.

Long story short, Tuesday is a day to stay weather aware pic.twitter.com/gC2UIWCd2z — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) December 12, 2022

Worth noting, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a small sliver of our area in the “Enhanced” risk category for severe weather for tomorrow afternoon / early evening, including a “hatched”, or “significant” area for tornado probability. While we think the likelihood of finding a strong tornadic storm is unlikely tomorrow, we will be monitoring the possibility, especially east of I-45.

Isolated severe storms will be possible ahead of and along the cold front that moves into the area Tuesday. Included in severe potential is a small portion of the area under a hatched, or "significant" tornado potential. Overall chance for widespread severe weather looks low at the moment. (KBTX)

IF we are to find severe weather tomorrow, it would likely fall in the afternoon with any storms that are able to form just ahead of, or along the cold front. Will strong wind will be the main threat, there is enough low-level spin for a non-zero tornado potential. This is not a large concern, but not out of the realm of possibility.

Any and all severe weather potential should begin to wrap up shortly after sunset, with some additional showers possible Wednesday ahead of the next front.

The second front brings even colder air after a “seasonable” Wednesday. Break the jackets back out! Another front gives us another shot of cold air and perhaps some rain by the time we roll into the weekend.

