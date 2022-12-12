Focus at Four: Encouraging learning over the winter break

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students across the country will soon be out of school for winter break.

Experts say that it’s important for your student to relax, and enjoy their time away from the classroom, but how do you help make sure your child doesn’t experience a pause or slide in learning?

Dr. Nika Fabienke, the curriculum development lead for ABCmouse, was on First News at Four to discuss tips on how parents can encourage learning in fun ways for their kids over the break.

“We want our kids to see themselves as learners, not based on the calendar, not when the teacher tells them to, but their entire year,” said Fabienke.

“Be a kid, but underneath those fun experiences this holiday, pay attention to the language that your child is using. Both the language that they’re hearing and the language that they’re able to express their activities through. This gives them a lot of opportunities for problem-solving. Those two types of thinking are going to translate back to the classroom.”

Learning loss has been a large topic of conversation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Fabienke shared some advice about how families can keep an eye on how their children are progressing in their educational development.

“We really want to be sure that those soft skills or executive functioning skills are strong and in place for your child. As the teacher supplies the reading and math skills, parents, we can make sure of their kid’s ability to have confidence and persistence as they’re learning,” said Fabienke.

Additional tips from Dr. Fabienke about preventing learning loss during winter break:

Discuss family traditions, invite your child to share in things that are important to your family

Praise productive struggle during both learning and play

Engage them in everyday problem-solving during routine tasks

