Get the perfect Christmas gift, stocking stuffer at Witt’s End

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Walking into Witt’s End boutique, you’re surrounded by clothes, but they have so much more to offer.

Owner Karen Witt says the store carries great Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers, from pajama sets and jewelry, to unique wine pourers.

“As you pour your wine it aerates your wine, and it actually chirps,” said Witt.

Witt says one of her favorite items is the designer throw blankets by Johnny Was.

“The thing that I love about them is that they are reversible. So, they are two different prints.”

For more gift ideas, Witt’s End is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.