Gingerbread house building competition returns to Aggieland

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos chapter of the American Institute of Architects held its annual Gingerbread Build-Off at Century Square Sunday.

The competition featured five teams of architects and engineers who were tasked with using their construction and culinary skills to build a top-notch gingerbread structure.

Teams had only five hours to build their gingerbread creation. Participants were judged in five different categories including tallest structure, most Aggie-centric, and best holiday-themed.

The event even featured fun for the entire family with a kid’s zone for children to decorate cookies.

Money raised from the event helps promote architecture in local schools and support Texas A&M student architects.

”A lot of people may not know that that’s an option for them and so this allows us to go teach them about architecture but it also helps AIS which is the student chapter at Texas A&M. It gives them some money to help with a leadership program,” said Marcus Gibbon, AIB Brazos Gingerbread Build-off Coordinator.

KBTX’s Conner Beene served as one of the judges for Sunday’s competition.

You have the chance to help judge the fan-favorite category of the build-off. Anyone can vote by going to the AIA Brazos Facebook page. Voting ends on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street.
Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash
Two 20-year-olds from Bryan were killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Centerville,...
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
Abigail Anderson, 15, was last seen near her home in the 1400 block of Gramma Court around 11...
College Station police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Brandon Lange, 20
Man arrested for groping woman on College Station walking trail
Crime (GFX)
Multiple agencies investigating after human remains found in burned vehicle

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
College Station leaders look to drive long-term economic growth with land sales and leases
College Station leaders look to drive long-term economic growth with land sales and leases
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)