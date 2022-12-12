Gingerbread house building competition returns to Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos chapter of the American Institute of Architects held its annual Gingerbread Build-Off at Century Square Sunday.

The competition featured five teams of architects and engineers who were tasked with using their construction and culinary skills to build a top-notch gingerbread structure.

Teams had only five hours to build their gingerbread creation. Participants were judged in five different categories including tallest structure, most Aggie-centric, and best holiday-themed.

The event even featured fun for the entire family with a kid’s zone for children to decorate cookies.

Money raised from the event helps promote architecture in local schools and support Texas A&M student architects.

”A lot of people may not know that that’s an option for them and so this allows us to go teach them about architecture but it also helps AIS which is the student chapter at Texas A&M. It gives them some money to help with a leadership program,” said Marcus Gibbon, AIB Brazos Gingerbread Build-off Coordinator.

KBTX’s Conner Beene served as one of the judges for Sunday’s competition.

You have the chance to help judge the fan-favorite category of the build-off. Anyone can vote by going to the AIA Brazos Facebook page. Voting ends on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.