Ismaili Civic group donates 30 bikes to Salvation Army Angel Tree program

By Warren Vause
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local chapter of the Ismaili Civic group took part in the holiday season by donating 30 bikes to the Angel Tree program.

The Ismaili Jamatkhana Community Center was bustling with volunteers as they got together to help send off the bikes to the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station.

But it’s not just the holiday season that puts the organization in a giving mood, they’re dedicated to giving throughout the whole year.

“Ismaili Civic is a global program under which the Shia Ismaili Muslim community across the world has united under its centuries old tradition of rendering volunteer service and making sure that the community that they live in has a better quality of life by rendering this service” said Sairoj Meknojia, an Ismaili Civic volunteer. “Donating is just one way of showing our love and care for the community that we live in and for underprivileged people.”

The organization’s next event takes place on Dec. 21 when they donate 70 bikes to children throughout the Brazos Valley. More than 50 Bryan and College Station businesses will have raffles kids can enter to win a bike.

