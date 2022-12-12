Let C&J Barbeque do the cooking for you this Christmas

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Striving for perfection this holiday season can be stressful. With that in mind, C&J Barbeque has created the perfect holiday meal package to make your Christmas as stress-free as possible.

The package includes a Cajun stuffed pork loin with gravy, cinnamon spiced apples, garlic mashed potatoes, herb butter roasted carrots, dinner rolls, and a spinach salad with lemon vinaigrette. The meal feeds up to 12 people.

“Everything comes cold and we give you re-heating instructions. It’s nice and easy. You get the whole spread. Everybody is going to be happy,” C&J Owner Justin Manning said.

To place your order for C&J’s Christmas package, you must call the Bryan location specifically. You can reach them at 979-822-6033.

All orders must be placed by Monday, Dec. 19 to ensure a successful Christmas meal.

