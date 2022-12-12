Shop, ship, and make things simple at Postal Plus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Postal Plus is more than just your average post office. Not only can you ship off those holiday packages, but you can also get a little Christmas shopping done too.

Senior Vice President Becky Cochener says they pack and ship packages all over the world. She says the “plus” in Postal Plus reflects the additional items they have for sale.

According to Cochener, their best sellers are snow globes that are unique in style. She says the nativity snow globes always do well.

In addition to snow globes and figurines, the senior VP says she tries her best to promote local artists and vendors.

“One guy that is out of Caldwell is a craftsman. So, he makes some very unique pens for us which are great. He also burns wood,” said Cochener.

Postal Plus also carries items from vendors all over the state, and they will be offering gift-wrapping services this year.

Postal Plus is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.