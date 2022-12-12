Shop, ship, and make things simple at Postal Plus

Shop, Ship, and make things Simple at Postal Plus
Shop, Ship, and make things Simple at Postal Plus(kbtx)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Postal Plus is more than just your average post office. Not only can you ship off those holiday packages, but you can also get a little Christmas shopping done too.

Senior Vice President Becky Cochener says they pack and ship packages all over the world. She says the “plus” in Postal Plus reflects the additional items they have for sale.

According to Cochener, their best sellers are snow globes that are unique in style. She says the nativity snow globes always do well.

In addition to snow globes and figurines, the senior VP says she tries her best to promote local artists and vendors.

“One guy that is out of Caldwell is a craftsman. So, he makes some very unique pens for us which are great. He also burns wood,” said Cochener.

Postal Plus also carries items from vendors all over the state, and they will be offering gift-wrapping services this year.

Postal Plus is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 20-year-olds from Bryan were killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Centerville,...
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street.
Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash
Radar estimates of Saturday & early Sunday's Brazos Valley rainfall
Weekend cold front drops several inches of rain over the Brazos Valley
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on family violence charge
Crime (GFX)
Multiple agencies investigating after human remains found in burned vehicle

Latest News

Get the perfect Christmas gift or stocking stuffer at Witt's End
Get the perfect Christmas gift, stocking stuffer at Witt’s End
C&J Barbeque has the perfect meal package so you can stay stress-free during the holidays.
Let C&J Barbeque do the cooking for you this Christmas
Join the Brazos Valley Chorale for a night of your favorite Christmas carols.
Enjoy your favorite Christmas carols with the Brazos Valley Chorale
THE THR3E(Recurring) - postal plus
THE THR3E(Recurring) - postal plus