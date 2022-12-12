Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s gotten buzz from celebrities like Drake has made its way to the Brazos Valley. The highly-anticipated Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in College Station, and at least 6,000 people packed the restaurant during the opening weekend, according to the director of operations Rick Crady.

“We couldn’t ask for better guests,” Crady said.

The restaurant specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken and offers seven spice levels. Those include no spice, lite mild, mild, medium, hot, extra hot and reaper. The director of operations said guests have to sign a waiver to order anything with the reaper spice level.

“We do have something for everybody,” Crady said.

Not only is Dave’s Hot Chicken enjoyed across Texas but other states like New York, California and Florida. There are even international locations in Dubai and Toronto.

The mild or spicy experience people now enjoy in College Station and around the world was started by four best friends in 2017 who set out to create the perfect hot chicken recipe. The four collectively started a food stand in an East Hollywood, California parking lot with $900. The rest is history.

Crady said Texas A&M University was a major factor in the restaurant coming to Aggieland. The Aggie pride can be seen throughout the restaurant with the graffiti-style wall art that showcases phrases like “Gig’em” and “Keep College Station Normal.”

“The people are awesome,” Crady said. “The environment is awesome.”

According to Crady, College Station’s location is also the only restaurant with maroon shirts for team members. He said the other locations only have black.

The restaurant is open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. It’s located at 1512 Texas Ave. South in College Station, and you can look at the menu here.

