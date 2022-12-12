Treat of the Day: Bryan High freshman publishes children’s book

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Liotta is a 15-year-old freshman at Bryan High School, a football and baseball player, and a musician. Now, he’s also an author.

Cameron wrote and published a children’s book, “A Poor Man’s Spirit,” he also had his grandfather illustrate the book.

It’s a story of an old man named Timothy who has a broken spirit in a lonely world until one day, Martha changes everything after inviting Timothy to church.

The book is currently for sale online through Target, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.

