Treat of the Day: Bryan High freshman publishes children's book

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Liotta is a 15-year-old freshman at Bryan High School, a football and baseball player, and a musician. Now, he’s also an author.

Cameron wrote and published a children’s book, “A Poor Man’s Spirit,” he also had his grandfather illustrate the book.

It’s a story of an old man named Timothy who has a broken spirit in a lonely world until one day, Martha changes everything after inviting Timothy to church.

The book is currently for sale online through Target, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.

