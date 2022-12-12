Walker County Man admits to cyberstalking via social media

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A 25-year-old Huntsville man has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography as well as multiple counts of cyberstalking, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.

Kody Nicholas Bohac stalked an out-of-state woman over social media and threatened to post nude photographs of her on the internet if she did not contact him, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

She did not respond. Subsequently, Bohac posted the images on the internet.

At a hearing, Bohac admitted to the stalking through social media and sending her nude images of herself and threatening to make them public if she did not contact him. He also said he offered to pay multiple females online for nude photos. When they complied, he refused to pay, demanded additional nude photos, and threatened to post them online if they did not contact him.

Federal prosecutors say he ultimately admitted to stalking approximately 20 females on social media, demanding they send additional nude photos, wanting to meet them in person and to call him “daddy.” When they refused, he posted the already obtained nude photos online, threatened to ruin their lives, sent photos to their school, families and friends, and created fake online accounts using their names with sexually explicit references.

The investigation revealed multiple social media messages on his phone in which Bohac stalked numerous victims, said prosecutors. They also found images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone which depicted minor females engaged in sexual acts on adult males.

“The individual behind this cyberstalking case was well-versed in social media. He not only stalked and terrorized his young victims through social media platforms, but he also victimized them even further by threatening to send compromising content of them to their family and friends,” said Special Agent in Charge James Smith of the FBI. “These sinister actions cannot be undone and will forever affect the victims. The FBI’s priority in protecting our teens and young adults from predators couldn’t be clearer through this investigation. We want to thank our local law enforcement partners for their assistance in this case.”

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen accepted the plea and set sentencing for May 8, 2023.

At that time, Bohac faces a minimum of five and up to 20 years for the receipt of child pornography as well as up to five years for cyberstalking.

Bohac has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

The FBI-Bryan Resident Agency and the FBI-Philadelphia Field Office conducted the investigation with assistance from the Sam Houston State University Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard W. Bennett is prosecuting this case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”

