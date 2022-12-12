Weekend Gardener: Holiday gift ideas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In this week’s Weekend Gardener, we take a look at some holiday gift ideas for the gardener and non-gardener on your list.

Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife has several suggestions, including a rosemary topiary.

“That is a very drought-tolerant plant and the minute you finish with it indoors, you just put it outside and plant it,” said Richter.

Another suggestion, bird feeders.

“Any kind of bird feeder if the person you’re gifting really enjoys birds and watching birds,” he said.

Poinsettias are another option.

“We can’t have a holiday season without poinsettias, so I don’t need to say much more about those, but that’s always a welcome gift. You know, as you’re a guest coming in to the home.”

Richter says quality tools are also appreciated like quality pruners, a soil knife, and small weeder like a CobraHead.

Another option is a subscription to “Texas Gardener” magazine.

“Our only Texas gardening magazine, and that’s always a welcome gift, too, for folks that are into gardening,” said Richter.

The final suggestion, a kneeling bench, is Richter’s favorite.

“You’ve seen the little kneeling pads. This is a folding bench. You can turn it up and make a seat out of it,” he said.

