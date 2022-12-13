31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia.
By WRDW Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber.

The company released a statement saying Lewis was a veteran employee of almost 10 years.

“Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family, as the Battle Lumber Company family mourns this loss as well,” the company stated.

Friends say Lewis was a wonderful father who worked hard for his family.

According to friends, Lewis was caught in a machine at the mill and pallet company, although that couldn’t be confirmed by authorities, WRDW reports.

It appeared to be an accident, but a final determination on that will be made by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab, according to officials.

The coroner said his body hasn’t been taken to the lab yet because of a backlog issue.

