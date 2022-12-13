Antonio Johnson declares for NFL Draft

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson announced on Tuesday that he’s foregoing his senior year and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Johnson was an All-SEC second-team selection and received AP All-SEC first-team honors this past season. The junior played in nine games this year but still finished second on the team with 71 tackles.

In his three-year career with the Aggies, Johnson finished with 164 tackles, 2 sacks, 8 pass deflections, 4 forced fumbles, and an interception.

Johnson joins Jaylon Jones and Devon Achane as Aggies who have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft so far.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.