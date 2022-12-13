Antonio Johnson declares for NFL Draft

Texas A&M's Antonio Johnson during the Aggies' game at Mississippi State
Texas A&M's Antonio Johnson during the Aggies' game at Mississippi State(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson announced on Tuesday that he’s foregoing his senior year and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Johnson was an All-SEC second-team selection and received AP All-SEC first-team honors this past season. The junior played in nine games this year but still finished second on the team with 71 tackles.

In his three-year career with the Aggies, Johnson finished with 164 tackles, 2 sacks, 8 pass deflections, 4 forced fumbles, and an interception.

Johnson joins Jaylon Jones and Devon Achane as Aggies who have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft so far.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
Two 20-year-olds from Bryan were killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Centerville,...
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
With seven spice levels, Dave's Hot Chicken has something for everyone.
Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend
Isolated severe storms will be possible ahead of and along the cold front that moves into the...
First of several cold fronts rolls through Tuesday, isolated severe potential
Jose Godoy, Jr., 41, was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and received a...
Bryan man sentenced to 35 years for sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Martinez-Brown has taken the torch from Collins and hit the ground running
Martinez-Brown has taken the torch from Collins and hit the ground running
College Station running back Aydan Martinez-Brown
Martinez-Brown has taken the torch from Collins and hit the ground running
A&M Consolidated High School announced Monday afternoon that Wesley Watson and Daniel Sill...
Watson & Sill graduating early from A&M Consolidated to start college careers early
Tripledemic in BC
Tripledemic