Civil rights activist John Lewis to be honored on US Postal stamp next year

John Lewis will be honored on a U.S. postage stamp next year.
John Lewis will be honored on a U.S. postage stamp next year.(U.S. Postal Service)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late civil rights trailblazer and congressman John Lewis with a stamp in 2023.

The Forever Stamp will show Lewis in 2013 from a photograph taken by Marco Grob for an issue of Time Magazine.

The Georgia Democrat was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March on Washington.

Lewis dedicated his life to activism, spending more than three decades of his life fighting for civil rights.

Lewis died in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will also be honored on a USPS postage stamp in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 20-year-olds from Bryan were killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Centerville,...
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
With seven spice levels, Dave's Hot Chicken has something for everyone.
Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend
Isolated severe storms will be possible ahead of and along the cold front that moves into the...
First of several cold fronts rolls through Tuesday, isolated severe potential
A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley through Tuesday evening
TORNADO WATCH issued for parts of the Brazos Valley through Tuesday evening

Latest News

File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors
Jarod Joseph Havican, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of using computers...
Employee at Michigan hospital accused of hiding camera in bathroom, police say
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
His family said the world just lost a wonderful man who, despite his disabilities, devoted his...
‘He had a lot of life ahead of him’: Disabled dad killed in road rage shooting, police say