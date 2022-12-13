Colder air is coming home for the holidays this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an exceptionally warm start to the month, colder air is headed to the Brazos Valley just in time for the holidays. Forecast data suggests a significant, Arctic cold will spill into the Lower 48 and potentially even Texas as we get close to Christmas weekend. One thing is for certain: it is far too early to pin down particulars -- exact temperatures, how low thermometers may go, if there is any wintry weather -- this far in advance. Let’s dive into what we know:

TUESDAY BRINGS THE NEXT OF SEVERAL COLD FRONTS

“Next” because we had the weak front Saturday night that managed to drench parts of the Brazos Valley with multiple inches of rain. Tuesday will find a north-northeast wind flipping around during the afternoon hours. Initially, the combination of the wind and rain pulling colder air down through the atmosphere will drop temperatures from the mid/upper 70s to the upper 50s and low 60s.

This front brings seasonable weather back for mid-week. Afternoon highs -- after scattered morning rain -- reach the mid-60s. Perfectly typical for the 14th day of December.

CHILLY AIR ARRIVES THURSDAY NIGHT

The large weather maker that spins across the country to bring Tuesday’s front will also pull down another batch of colder air and send it this way by late Thursday. Temperatures once again tumble, this time stopping in the mid/upper 30s by Friday morning and only rebounding to the 50s Friday afternoon. Copy and paste into the weekend -- with that chilly air lingering thanks to increased cloud cover and maybe even scattered, light, cold rain.

Forecast temperatures through the weekend and into the week before Christmas (KBTX)

ARCTIC AIR BREAKS FREE EARLY NEXT WEEK

If you spent any amount of time on social media Monday, you very likely stumbled across a post talking about a hefty amount of wintry weather in parts of Central and Southeast Texas or temperatures that take a polar plunge ahead of Christmas weekend. What is important to note: those cherry-picked sets of data were one-off forecast models.

The process of forecasting winter weather, especially when it comes to shallow, cold air masses (KBTX)

The pattern does show signs that bitterly cold air will spill over the pole, through Canada, and into the United States

What is unknown at this time is how far south the extent of that Arctic air will reach or if the trajectory will bring it into Texas or the Brazos Valley

Also unknown is how and if moisture will link up with any sort of significant enough air to produce wintry weather

Both the possibility of bitterly cold air and/or wintry precipitation is not ruled out for the second half of next week or closer to Christmas weekend... but it is no where near certain or even likely at this point

What we do know: the latest data gives the Brazos Valley a 70% to 80% chance for below-average temperatures between December 20th and 26th. That means the general theme of that window would find temperatures below the low 40s in the morning and low 60s in the afternoon.

FOR PERSPECTIVE...

The coldest air to reach the Brazos Valley around Christmastime last happened in 1989 (33 years ago). During that cold weather outburst, record lows and record low maximums (coldest daytime highs) were set and have since been touched:

December 22nd, 1989: Record low of 9° was set

December 23rd, 1989: Record low of 2° and a record low maximum of 26° was set

December 24th, 1989: Record low of 11° was set

At this point, any long-range forecast you see out in the wild is likely smoke and mirrors at this point. Extended forecast data typically struggles with the exact caliber of shallow cold air more than 7 to 10 days out. As we get into your holiday plans and travels we will, of course, keep you sensibly updated on-air, online, and on your KBTX PinPoint Weather app.

