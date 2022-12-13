College Station toddler gets to spend Christmas at home after beating cancer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas came early for one College Station 3-year-old and her family this year.

Back in late 2020, Ivy Holmes was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma when she was only 18 months old. Ivy’s parents, Guy and Paige Holmes, both said they remember getting the call that changed their lives like it was yesterday.

“That evening they called and they said that they found something,” said Guy Holmes. “It was a tumor in her abdomen. Her symptoms started from what we thought was the flu. We couldn’t believe what we heard from the doctor.”

Although doctors discovered Ivy wasn’t only going through an intense form of cancer, but also Opsoclonus-myoclonus syndrome (OMS). Experts say OMS affects one out of every 5 million children worldwide, and is slightly more common in girls than boys. The rare neurological disorder is characterized by brief, shock-like muscle spasms that create an unsteady and trembling gait and irregular, rapid eye movements.

“Most doctors never even heard of it. It was a side affect from the tumors, ” Guy said. “She was shaking and couldn’t control her body almost. It was so scary to watch. We had to get that in control first before we could fight the cancer.”

Throughout Ivy’s cancer journey, the family had to spend months away from their home to give her the best treatment possible for her conditions.

“We traveled to Temple and Houston,” said Paige Holmes. “There were times where we had to move to Houston because we had to stay there for her treatments. Ivy is very young, but her attitude was just what kept us together. She is our ‘Tiny Hulk’”.

As of October 2022, Ivy Holmes beat all the odds and lives a cancer-free life.

“Right now, she is cancer-free. She was on a very aggressive treatment for 18 months,” said Paige.

“To me, there was no doubt in my mind that she’d make it out okay,” Guy said. “She’s our baby girl and is stronger than anything.”

Both of Ivy’s parents said they are grateful for all those who supported them throughout their daughter’s journey. Especially, the medical teams who helped cure her.

Dr. Carrie Laborde, one of Ivy’s doctors at Baylor Scott & White in Temple, says it’s an unthinkable diagnosis for any family to hear.

“To hear that Ivy is doing amazing, running around smiling and being just, herself. Means so much to me,” said Dr. Laborde. “This was a very challenging diagnosis and the family handled it greatly.”

For the first time in a long time, Ivy and her family will spend Christmas at home in College Station with the comforting knowledge that the 3-year-old is cancer-free.

“Being home, being able to have her decorate her own tree and be close to family. It’s just great,” said Paige. “We couldn’t ask for anything more. This Christmas is so special and we are so blessed.”

Ivy’s family is working with the nonprofit “Campaign One At A Time” to raise $5,000 to go on a dream family trip to Disney World. The fundraiser can be found here.

