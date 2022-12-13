DPS: Sole survivor of Centerville crash passes away in hospital

Maryah Lopez succumbed to injuries received in a crash Saturday that claimed the lives of three other people.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a fourth person involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Centerville has died.

On Monday, Maryah Lopez succumbed to her injuries in the hospital and was pronounced deceased by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn. A benefit account for her family has been set up at Community National Bank and Trust of Texas in Centerville.

Lopez was a passenger in a car that struck a tree around 12:30 a.m. on South Cass Street.

Also killed in the crash was the driver of the car, Andrew Resendez, 20, of Bryan.

Whitney Escobar, 20, of Bryan, and Jairus Johnson, 22, of Houston were also killed.

No other vehicles were involved.

Troopers say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

