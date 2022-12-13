Dropping hot cocoa bombs for National Hot Cocoa Day

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What better way to warm up after a cold day outside than with a tasty mug of hot cocoa?

The majority of people make hot cocoa with cocoa powder, heated milk or water, and sugar, but Truman Chocolates is spicing things up with their Chocolate Bombs.

The Truman Chocolate Bomb is filled with a special hot cocoa recipe and marshmallows, making it the perfect treat this holiday season.

To use the cocoa bomb, simply place it in your favorite mug, heat 8 oz. of liquid (water, skim milk, whole milk, half & half, or non-dairy milk) in a spouted cup for 90 seconds in the microwave, slowly pour the liquid over the cocoa bomb in your mug and enjoy.

The Truman Chocolate Bombs are in high demand this holiday season, so get yours as soon as possible.

You can stop by Truman Chocolates in Bryan Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

