Family recognized for donation toward BISD Build

Norman, Abraham and Teresa Clearfield were honored during Monday night’s BISD Board meeting.
Norman, Abraham and Teresa Clearfield were honored during Monday night's BISD Board meeting.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Clearfield Family donated $40,000 to Bryan ISD and Habitat for Humanity, as a matching donation toward BISD Build.

Norman, Abraham and Teresa Clearfield were honored during Monday night’s BISD Board meeting. The Clearfield’s agreed to match up to $40,000 raised by BISD students towards a project for BISD Build. These funds are in memory of Ruth Clearfield, who passed away in 2015.

Norma, Ruth’s son, says they chose this for the funds because it spoke to them as a family.

“It’s an opportunity to get students in the community engaged in the work of Habitat for Humanity, and to get engaged, get engaged in projects that really are rewarding and create a sense of worth. And so for us can be able to be part of that is a great privilege,” he said.

The group also received a letter from young students thanking them for the donation and including their signatures.

BISD Build will begin building a house for Habitat for Humanity starting in 2023. This house will be given to a family in the community.

