Free flu vaccination clinic Tuesday night

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - There have been almost 2,000 new cases of the flu reported in Brazos County within the first two weeks of December.

This is a trend that has only worsened this fall, which is why the Brazos County Health District is encouraging people to get their flu shots. A free vaccine clinic called Shot in the Dark, is happening Tuesday evening for people 18 years and older.

The clinic is an opportunity to receive a free flu vaccination after hours. The clinic is between 5 and 7 p.m. at the Health District located at 201 N. Texas Avenue.

No appointment or insurance is necessary.

