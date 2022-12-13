Gov. Abbott activates resources ahead of severe weather across the state

Gov. Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning Monday through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather including snow.

“The State of Texas has resources ready for swift deployment, and we are fully prepared to address any potential severe weather expected to impact communities across our state,” said Governor Abbott. “As we continue to monitor weather conditions in all areas of the state, Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of local officials over the course of the week to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their property safe. I thank all of our emergency response personnel who are working around the clock to protect their fellow Texans this holiday season.”

At Governor Abbott’s direction, TDEM has activated the following resources to support severe weather response operations across the state:

  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas A&M Task Force One — Urban Search and Rescue Packages consisting of 50 personnel and approximately 20 vehicles

The following state agencies have placed resources on standby to support severe weather response operations across the state:

  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas Task Force 2
  • Texas Department of Transportation
  • Texas A&M Forest Service
  • Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force
  • Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
  • Texas Animal Health Commission
  • Texas A&M Agrilife Extension
  • Public Utility Commission of Texas
  • Railroad Commission of Texas
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
  • Texas National Guard
  • Texas Department of Information Resources

