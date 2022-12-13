Hot Homes: Avoiding Scams

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 13, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Instead of the usual hot home on the market, real estate expert Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about how to avoid scams when you’re renting, buying, or selling a home.

“If something seems to good to be true, it usually is,” Ruffino said.

Ruffino says if you receive a text or call that you’re unsure about, it’s important to ask questions. If you don’t know what questions to ask, call an expert.

“Call us. Call your realtor. Call your banker. Just make sure. Protect yourself,” Ruffino advised.

Ruffino says the biggest red flag is if someone offers to give you something for free. “We’re going to give you something for nothing. That is a huge red flag. This means it’s time to call somebody you trust,” she said.

Ruffino and her team are ready to help walk you through the home buying or selling process and to answer any questions you might have. “We’re here anybody who needs us,” she said.

For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

