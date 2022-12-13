Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director passes at 92

Harry Green served as the organization’s Executive Director from 1979 to 1992
He served as the 12th Man Foundation's Executive Director from 1979 to 1992
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime 12th Man Foundation Executive Director Harry Green passed away on Monday, Dec. 12 at the age of 92.

A member of the Texas A&M Class of ‘52, Green’s career included working as an engineer and serving his country in the U.S. Navy.

He was then chosen to take the reins as Executive Director of The Aggie Club in 1979, which grew exponentially under his leadership through the name change in 1988 to the 12th Man Foundation. Under his leadership, the group expanded their giving to Texas A&M student athlete scholarships. Harry retired in 1992, and for many years afterward, he served on the Executive Committee of the 12th Man Foundation.

Green was surrounded by friends and family when he passed, and he leaves behind a legacy of dedication and devotion to his beloved university and favorite Aggie athletics programs.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation Thursday, Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center in Bryan. A memorial service is set for Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan, with Pastor Ted Foote officiating. A private burial will be in the College Station City Cemetery.

A guestbook will be available starting Tuesday, Dec. 13. Friends may stop by between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays to sign the guestbook at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center in Bryan.

