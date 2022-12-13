Man attempting to steal packages leads Madisonville police on high-speed chase

Dekimee Mosley, 31
Dekimee Mosley, 31(Madisonville Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A man was arrested in Madisonville after he tried stealing two packages and led police on a high-speed chase.

Dekimee Mosley, 31, was initially charged with evading arrest as Madisonville police continue to investigate other possible charges.

On Dec. 9, police say they received a call for suspicious behavior on Parkhill Street. Once on scene, a witness said they saw a man in a gray Dodge Charger attempting to pick up two packages at an address the suspect did not live at. According to police, the packages did not have the suspect’s name on them.

Police say a similar incident occurred the previous day, they suspect the package that was delivered contained marijuana.

The witness pointed out the suspect’s vehicle that was in the Lake Madison Park. Officers went to question the suspect, but he failed to pull his vehicle over. Instead, Mosley made it onto Highway 90, traveling at “dangerously high speeds,” according to police.

During the high-speed chase, the suspect passed vehicles using the shoulder and opposing lanes of traffic on blind curves.

Police eventually lost the vehicle, but were able to call the driver. Mosley eventually agreed to surrender himself and was taken into custody.

Officers inspected the packages that Mosley was attempting to take and found they were both addressed to the same person at the same address. They also found they were both sent from the same person, from the same address in California. The packages contained items wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper, cellophane and were triple vacuum sealed. Officers say they think the sealed bags contain marijuana, but they have not received test results back at this time.

