Road closures at Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive expected to end in the new year

By Hope Merritt
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The closure of Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive in College Station started as a six-week project over this past summer. Seven months later, a section of Holleman Road remains closed.

A newly projected timeline shows the roadway will be reopened before students return back to school for the spring semester.

TxDOT’s statement to KBTX:

The city of College Station told KBTX that TxDOT anticipates the construction process to be finished before Jan. 10, 2023.

