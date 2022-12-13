Road closures at Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive expected to end in the new year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The closure of Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive in College Station started as a six-week project over this past summer. Seven months later, a section of Holleman Road remains closed.

A newly projected timeline shows the roadway will be reopened before students return back to school for the spring semester.

TxDOT’s statement to KBTX:

“The initial roadway construction phase of the project was completed by our contractor (Larry Young Paving) as expected, considering the planned schedule and weather delays. Then, when available, the railroad’s contractor performed the track upgrades. Our contractor is again on site to complete the final roadway work.”

The city of College Station told KBTX that TxDOT anticipates the construction process to be finished before Jan. 10, 2023.

