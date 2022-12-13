Sal’s Garpez continuing to honor founder’s legacy in new location

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Family-owned authentic Mexican restaurant, Sal’s Garpez, has been in its new home for nearly two months, but the family-friendly atmosphere and signature recipes have stayed the same. The restaurant used to be located inside the Shell gas station on Harvey Road in College Station, but the new Longmire Drive location has more room to dine and cook the dishes many have eaten time and time again.

“It’s just honestly such a blessing,” Sydni Alvarado said.

The restaurant has been in business for 21 years, and the family has continued to keep founder Sal Garza’s legacy alive after his passing in 2016. Alvarado, who’s Sal Garza’s niece, along with his daughter Kelsey Garza and mother Melba Garza want to continue to grow and build upon what Sal started.

“I just want to bring that happiness he brought to everybody else’s lives with food, of course,” Kelsey Garza said.

Melba Garza said the new location is a blessing from God. She’s been a part of the restaurant from the start and said she’ll always cherish the memories from the former location.

“We’re just thankful and grateful that we’re here today,” Melba Garza said.

The founder’s mother is proud to be part of the growing legacy and is happy to see Kelsey Garza continuing what her father started 21 years ago.

Kelsey Garza said her father’s passion and joy for the business have carried on to her. She and her grandmother are now part of the very few who know Sal Garza’s recipes and make the food, which has received raving reviews from outlets like Texas Monthly.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Below is a look at Kelsey Garza making some of the restaurant’s famous tacos. She said she makes at least 400 almost every morning.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The restaurant is located at 2305 Longmire Drive in suite 100 in College Station and is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Breakfast is served until 11 a.m. those days.

Sal’s Garpez is also open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast can be ordered all day Saturday and Sunday.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

You can also keep up with the restaurant here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.