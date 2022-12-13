Somerville Police to offer inaugural Citizens Police Academy

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Somerville Police Department recently announced its inaugural Citizens Police Academy which is set to start in January.

The six-week program will give residents a working knowledge of the police department, including de-escalation and pursuit protocols, community policing initiatives, as well as the basics of seatbelt safety and Texas traffic laws.

Somerville Police Chief Jake Sullivan says since taking over the department in 2020, it’s been his goal to improve community engagement.

“We have been very blessed with community and city leadership support as I start my third year here. We have our own drone, hand-held FLIR, new body cameras, firearms with cameras, which we’re only the 9th agency in the state and working toward more community engagement,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says it’s important that every resident and business owner know how their local police department operates.

“I think it would help them understand better how we serve them and to improve our community relations,” said Sullivan.

The academy will be held on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. starting on January 12, 2023, and is open to adults over the age of 21.

For more information on the Citizens Police Academy contact the Somerville Police Department at 979-596-1633 or Policeinfo@somervilletx.gov

Somerville Citizens Police Academy (KBTX)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.