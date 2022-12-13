TORNADO WATCH issued for parts of the Brazos Valley through Tuesday evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center have issued a TORNADO WATCH for the following counties until Tuesday at 5 p.m.:

• Robertson • Leon • Madison • Houston • Trinity

Additional counties may be added to this or a later watch as the day goes on and storms develop/progress south.

While every storm is not expected to be severe, the atmosphere today is capable of:

A few tornadoes. A couple intense (EF2+) are possible

Damaging wind gusts up to 70mph

Large hail anywhere between the size of a quarter and a ping-pong ball

Latest data (as of the hour) for what radar could look like through the rest of this day:

• Cold front expected late afternoon/early evening to end storm chance

• Isolated storms that can develop early/mid afternoon could rotate

• Severe weather chance starts as early as noon pic.twitter.com/sIhCA4PY6Z — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 13, 2022

As a cold front approaches from the north, isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of the north wind shift. Those individual storms could rotate, creating the severe weather potential for the day. The general timeline for active weather is confined between midday and sunset, with storms and the overall concern ending from north-northwest to east-southeast.

Hazards and storm timing for Tuesday's severe weather concerns (KBTX)

