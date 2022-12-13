TORNADO WATCH issued for parts of the Brazos Valley through Tuesday evening
Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes will be monitored until a cold front passes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center have issued a TORNADO WATCH for the following counties until Tuesday at 5 p.m.:
• Robertson • Leon • Madison • Houston • Trinity
Additional counties may be added to this or a later watch as the day goes on and storms develop/progress south.
While every storm is not expected to be severe, the atmosphere today is capable of:
- A few tornadoes. A couple intense (EF2+) are possible
- Damaging wind gusts up to 70mph
- Large hail anywhere between the size of a quarter and a ping-pong ball
DOWNLOAD THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP TO CHECK INTERACTIVE RADAR AND RECEIVE SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS
As a cold front approaches from the north, isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of the north wind shift. Those individual storms could rotate, creating the severe weather potential for the day. The general timeline for active weather is confined between midday and sunset, with storms and the overall concern ending from north-northwest to east-southeast.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.