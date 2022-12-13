TORNADO WATCH issued for parts of the Brazos Valley through Tuesday evening

Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes will be monitored until a cold front passes
A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley through Tuesday evening
A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley through Tuesday evening(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley, Max Crawford and Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center have issued a TORNADO WATCH for the following counties until Tuesday at 5 p.m.:

• Robertson • Leon • Madison • Houston • Trinity

Additional counties may be added to this or a later watch as the day goes on and storms develop/progress south.

While every storm is not expected to be severe, the atmosphere today is capable of:

  • A few tornadoes. A couple intense (EF2+) are possible
  • Damaging wind gusts up to 70mph
  • Large hail anywhere between the size of a quarter and a ping-pong ball

DOWNLOAD THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP TO CHECK INTERACTIVE RADAR AND RECEIVE SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS

As a cold front approaches from the north, isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of the north wind shift. Those individual storms could rotate, creating the severe weather potential for the day. The general timeline for active weather is confined between midday and sunset, with storms and the overall concern ending from north-northwest to east-southeast.

Hazards and storm timing for Tuesday's severe weather concerns
Hazards and storm timing for Tuesday's severe weather concerns(KBTX)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
Two 20-year-olds from Bryan were killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Centerville,...
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
With seven spice levels, Dave's Hot Chicken has something for everyone.
Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend
Isolated severe storms will be possible ahead of and along the cold front that moves into the...
First of several cold fronts rolls through Tuesday, isolated severe potential
Jose Godoy, Jr., 41, was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and received a...
Bryan man sentenced to 35 years for sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Weather Update 12/13
Tuesday Morning Weather Update 12/13
Climate Prediction Center's forecast for December 20-26
Colder air is coming home for the holidays this year
Monday Night Weather Update 12/12
Monday Night Weather Update 12/12
Isolated severe storms will be possible ahead of and along the cold front that moves into the...
First of several cold fronts rolls through Tuesday, isolated severe potential