‘Tripledemic’ of viruses remain high in the Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A surge of respiratory viruses continue to sweep across the country amid a busy holiday season. Health experts call the combination of the flu, RSV and COVID-19, the “Tripledemic.”

Robert Carpenter, Director of Health and Wellbeing at the Texas A&M University School of Medicine, said the surge of illnesses is not only occurring at higher rates this year, but also well ahead of the typical seasonal spike.

“So many of our young people didn’t get exposed to RSV during the first part of the pandemic and now we had, way early in the fall, the onset of a high rate of transmission,” said Carpenter. “Right now we are definitely seeing an uptick in the three viruses.”

Carpenter said the rise in illnesses during the holiday seasons, especially winter months, isn’t out of the ordinary. Right now studies show this may be the peak within the tripledemic, so its best to stay cautious for the sake of others, according to Carpenter.

“If we have all three of those viruses it can really affect not only the people who are undergoing those illnesses, but the people who are in the hospital fighting other things too. Especially in rural areas like here in the Brazos Valley,” said Carpenter.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 7 the Brazos County Health District reported nearly 400 new cases of the flu in the county since November.

Dr. William Rayburn, the Chief Medical Officer of Baylor Scott & White in College Station, said his hospital is taking in a significant number of patients.

“It’s a very interesting time for many hospitals across the country,” said Rayburn. “I think the surge in RSV and the flu right now is probably a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Rayburn’s advice to the community is to take preventative measures because hospital beds fill up quickly.

“These three viruses for the most part, currently, are going to run their own course that will not require hospitalization. So my plea to the community is to use common sense, use the basics about the spread of viruses, and try to avoid the emergency room unless you truly feel you have an emergency,” Rayburn said.

As we move further into the winter, Rayburn says there is a chance the tripledemic could finish its path.

Health experts recommend people to get vaccinated with the proper flu and COVID-19 vaccines in the midst of the tripledemic.

Year (Sept. - Dec.) Total Flu Cases 2020 207 2021 1,361 2022 (as of Dec. 7) 1,826

