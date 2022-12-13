Two injured in crash along Highway 30 in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. along Highway 30 in Grimes County near the landfill.

According to DPS, a man driving a pickup truck rolled off the road before overcorrecting on the road. Troopers say his truck t-boned a sedan driven by a woman.

Both people were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.