Watson & Sill graduating early from A&M Consolidated to start college careers early

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School announced Monday afternoon that Wesley Watson and Daniel Sill would be graduating early to jumpstart their college football careers.

Daniel is headed to Texas Tech. He was a 2 1/2 year letter winner as an offensive tackle for the Tigers. He plans on majoring in business at The Rawls College of Business.

Wesley is also Big 12 bound and headed to Kansas State. He was a 3 year varsity letter winner as a receiver and on pace to have over a thousand yards receiving when he suffered a season ending injury. He plans on majoring in business as well.

