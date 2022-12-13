Yulkeith Brown enters transfer portal

Yulkeith Brown scores a 66-yard touchdown against Sam Houston(Darryl Bruffett)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M wide receiver Yulkeith Brown became the latest Aggie to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Brown had a strong start to his sophomore season, bringing in 2 catches for 68 yards against Sam Houston including a 66-yard touchdown for A&M’s first points in 2022. Brown appeared in 6 games this past year finishing with 6 catches for 112 yards.

Brown joins Chris Marshall, Chase Lane, and Devin Price as other Aggie wide receivers that have entered the transfer portal so far this year.

