COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers held Brenham to 2 fourth quarter points in a 48-28 win Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

Mia Teran led Consol with 17 points.

A&M Consolidated will hit the road on Friday to take on Magnolia. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.

