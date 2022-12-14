Blinn enrolls 17,554 students for fall 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release has been provided by Blinn College:

The Blinn College District Board of Trustees received an enrollment report during its regular meeting Tuesday showing that Blinn enrolled 17,554 students for the fall 2022 semester, a 2.79% increase over the previous year.

The College District also saw a 3.54% increase in contact hours, time during which a student receives active instruction as part of a course. State funding is based in part on an institution’s contact hours.

Bryan Campus enrollment increased to 6,628 students, a 7.74% increase over the previous year, while 3,752 students enrolled in online-only classes. Enrollment continued to climb at RELLIS with 3,046 students, a 10.52% increase over 2021 and more than doubling the campus’s initial enrollment when Blinn opened operations in 2018 with 1,518 students.

In Brenham, enrollment increased 13.89% with 2,066 students and high school dual credit registration increased 14.81% to 1,830 students. The Schulenburg Campus enrolled 65 students and 41 students attended the Sealy Campus.

The board also approved a partnership with Barnes and Noble College called “First Day Complete” to implement a textbook program that would bundle all required textbook prices into a $24 per semester credit hour textbook fee. Through the partnership, Blinn students will receive textbooks at heavily discounted prices and have access to those materials before the first day of class. Students will have the option of opting out of the program and obtaining course materials independently.

In other business, the board:

authorized the College to negotiate and execute easement agreements with the city of Brenham related to approximately 6.11 acres in Washington County,

adopted rules to accept electronic bids or proposals,

received a presentation of the audited Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for FY22,

and authorized the College to negotiate and execute agreements for the purchase of real property in Washington County.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.