Brazos Breeze Flute Choir to perform Christmas Concert

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir will perform its annual Christmas concert featuring the premiere of a Christmas composition.

This concert features a world flute choir premiere of Sergey Khvoshchinsky’s Christmas Music Box. Khvoshchinsky is primarily a choral composer but after watching a YouTube performance of the Brazos Breeze, he adapted this piece for the flute choir.

A few featured selections are Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard’s “When Christmas Comes to Town,” and Valerie Coleman’s “Jingle Bells.” An added feature will be demonstrations of all the different flutes and instruments featured in the ensemble.

The special guest for this concert is the Kingwood Park High School Flute Choir under the direction of Bre Osbourn. Members of the KPHS percussion section will also be performing.

The concert will take place Sunday, Dec. 18 at First United Methodist Church starting at 5 p.m. The church is located at 506 E. 28th Street in Downtown Bryan.

Admission to the concert is free but donations will be accepted.

The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir is an ensemble in residence at First United Methodist Church in Downtown Bryan.

For more information, send a message to brazosbreeze@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.