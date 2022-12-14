Early Christmas Gift: Community steps up to save Meals on Wheels facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A program considered a lifeline for senior citizens across the Brazos Valley has received an early Christmas blessing.

For months a “for sale” sign outside the facility has put a damper on the work being done inside the building and on the streets of the Brazos Valley.

The nonprofit was in danger of losing the building that they’ve called home for more than 40 years after former property owners decided to sell the building, leaving Meals on Wheels scrambling for options and hoping for a miracle.

“We had no plans outside of what we would be doing to move, relocate, so it was an answer to our prayers,” said Meals on Wheels Program Director Ken Barnes.

Those prayers became a reality after several community partners heard the nonprofit’s call to action back in October.

“We were in a tight position, not sure what we were going to do so this whole thing that Oldham and Goodwin put together for us to be able to stay here was a big relief,’ said Barnes.

”The truth was that article came out and so immediately I saw it I knew that we needed to do something and we had the ability to do something.”

Oldham Goodwin, a real estate investment and brokerage firm sponsored a partnership to purchase and improve the facility that houses Meals on Wheels after it went on the market, which initially put the home and operations of the vital community resource at risk.

“When we heard this essential program was in danger because the building they operate out of had to be sold, we made it a priority to find a solution,” Oldham said. “Our investors flooded us with calls asking how they could help. We are thrilled to announce today that we will be purchasing the building and plan to fund several improvements that will be a win for Meals on Wheels, the people they serve, and the community around their facility.”

Joining Oldham Goodwin in its efforts to save the Meals on Wheels facility are several individuals, businesses, and silent investors including accounting firm Thompson, Derrig & Craig and attorney Jeff Paradowski and more.

“Getting involved to help a vulnerable population like our community’s seniors was a no-brainer; I had to do everything I could,” says Paradowski. “This deal is a win-win for everyone, and I am so thankful to be a part of it. This lifesaving building served over a thousand meals per day to our community during Covid and now can continue to be dedicated to this noble purpose with no future fear of being shut down.”.

In a press release from Oldham Goodwin city of Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said the Meals on Wheels building purchase also helps with Bryan’s ongoing efforts to revitalize downtown.

“The City of Bryan is all about the responsible redevelopment of our downtown and protecting our citizens; this project will do both. We are so grateful a concerned group of community members were able to come together and make it happen.”

Barnes says the meals on wheels facility has great significance to the Brazos Valley and is vital to the nonprofit’s continued operations.

“For over four decades Meals on Wheels in Brazos Valley has been a lifeline for seniors, not just for nutrition but also serving as a wellness check for many who don’t get visitors. We make sure our clients are safe, fed and living in healthy environments,” says Barnes. “This joint effort by Oldham Goodwin and its partners is absolutely the greatest Christmas present we could have asked for. Now we can continue operations and work to increase our reach to serve even more seniors.”

Barnes says Meals on Wheels volunteers do more than cook and deliver food.

“Without this meal a lot of times we are the only person that these people see,” Barnes said. “It’s not only the meals but we’re doing a check on them to make sure everything is alright. There are also other things that they may need, extra supplies that we can take them as well.”

The generosity of the investors goes beyond purchasing the facility.

“Our one and only mission is to ensure that our local Meals on Wheels has a quality, stable home base to do the crucial work they do in our community for a very long time without having to spend money on a new facility,” said Oldham. “You look out front you recognize that the parking lot is in disrepair, some of the building needs some long-time deferred maintenance and so the funding we’re providing is going to take care of all those needs.”

Barnes says it’s moments like these that remind us all of how great of a community we live in.

“That just shows really how important that is to the Bryan-College Station area that they would come in and pull together like that to get it done,” said Barnes.

As for the feeling of when the for sale sign finally comes down in the next few days Barnes says it will be a great moment not just for him but all the volunteers that are reminded daily of what could have happened if the community did not step up.

“Even though we know that it’s been taken care of that will be the final kick right there, that we know those worries are gone,” Barnes said.

