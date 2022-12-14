FAA finds ‘no significant impact’ for Amazon drone deliveries in College Station

The Federal Aviation Administration conducted an environmental assessment of Amazon Prime Air’s...
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Federal Aviation Administration conducted an environmental assessment of Amazon Prime Air’s plans to add drone package delivery options in College Station.

The report addressed potential benefits of the service and also included public concerns of potential private property damage, and noise made by the drones. According to the document, the FAA found “no significant impact” and said that the service “will not affect the quality of the human environment.”

College Station City Council first approved a zoning change to allow an Amazon facility in July of this year. Shortly after in September the FAA reached out to College Station residents to get feedback on the idea of Drone delivery in the area.

The facility will be located at 400 Technology Parkway near Highway 6 and Rock Prairie Road. Amazon’s goal is to be up and running by the end of this year.

College Station is one of the first two cities to launch Amazon Prime’s drone delivery service. Amazon predicts 52,000 annual deliveries from the drone service.

