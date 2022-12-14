Focus at Four: Age appropriate devices for kids

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This holiday season, parents may be considering the gift of technology for their kids.

However, there are concerns about if some of these so-called devices are age appropriate for the younger generation. Parents may also want a device with parental controls that address concerns like security, screen time monitoring and content filtering.

“I’ve seen my kid turn into a zombie in front of an app that lets you watch video after video,” said Bobbie Thomas, mom and lifestyle expert.

Thomas shared some advice from her own experiences as a mother about kid friendly devices for this holiday season. She says some of the hottest devices this year are from Amazon, including the Amazon Kindle for kids.

Thomas says the parent dashboard allows parents to manage their child’s device.

“I can set time limits, put age filters on and one of my favorites is called Learn First. I can allow my child to do 30 minutes of educational videos and that unlocks games or entertainment and he’s having so much fun learning.”

The main things that Thomas says parents should look for are:

The best options for your child’s first device all their own

What safety features to look for when finding a tablet, speaker or e-reader that kids can enjoy and parents can trust

How to unlock kids’ curiosity through ad-free, educational content from trusted brands like Disney, Lego, National Geographic, and PBS Kids

“Screens really are their reality and what I love working as a team when it comes to their digital experience, you can set them up for success for the future. Because most likely, screens are going to be part of their world from here on out.”

