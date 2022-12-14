Focus at Four: Staying cyber secure over the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we get closer to Christmas, many Americans are booking airline tickets to visit loved ones over the holiday season.

When you start to book your winter getaway, it’s important to be aware of cyber grinches that might be looking to steal away your holiday.

“There are people out there making a great deal of money from taking your data,” said Paul Tracey, the Founder & CEO of Innovative Technologies.

Tracey was on First News at Four to discuss four simple ways to stay cyber secure and avoid becoming a victim.

“Anytime we have increased travel and people on networks they’re not familiar with, it just creates an environment for crime to happen,” said Tracey.

Tracey offers these tips when you’re traveling or away from home this holiday season:

Wireless connections in public, airports, hotels, and restaurants. The solution to this is a VPN and endpoint protection on the device. The VPN will also allow you to hide your location. There are many reputable companies available.

Available personal networks such as Bluetooth. Do not use Bluetooth in public spaces; this should be turned off while traveling unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Social engineering. Do not post your trip photos while on vacation; wait until you are home. Do not announce your vacation on social media or other public sites. When you do this you increase the potential for social engineering to be successful, a phishing attack, or worse.

Unattended or unlocked devices. Just like your wallet, never let your phone out of your site while on vacation. If you are headed to the pool or somewhere else you would be away from it, secure personal belongings like these in the room safe until you return. Also, while you can’t lock your wallet, you can lock your phone. Always have the screen lock on by default. Also when you are done using your phone give it a once over with a cloth to remove your fingerprints. Swipe codes don’t work if the thief can’t see your finger track to open the phone.

