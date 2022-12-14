Former News Director at KBTX has passed away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former KBTX News Director Andrew Pontz died on Sunday at 80 years old after a 17-year journey with Parkinson’s disease.

Pontz led the KBTX newsroom from 1996-2003. He served as the news director during defining moments such as the bonfire collapse in 1999, the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon on September 11, 2001, and the John William King trial in 1999. He also oversaw KBTX’s expansion into the newsroom and studio that is still used today. Outside of his KBTX career, Pontz served as a news director at several Louisiana stations and on the Radio Television News Directors Association board.

Over the years, Pontz kick-started the careers of dozens of journalists including Crystal Galny, who he hired in 2000 as a videotape editor. At the time Galny was a senior at Texas A&M University.

“He took a big chance on someone who didn’t know anything about the business,” Galny said. “He taught me, mentored me and I’m so grateful I would not be here today without Andy Pontz.”

Galny said Pontz was a great mentor because of the gentle way that he taught his reporters.

“He didn’t yell, scream, or anything like that if you made a mistake,” Galny said. “He called you in, you sat in his office and he taught you. For me, that was a great first news director. Learning the business from someone who was so kind and so gentle.”

As the news director, Pontz was never one to be sitting in his office all day said Eric Watson, who he hired as a producer at KBTX.

“He was always out on the floor giving direction or just interested, he would actually write stories for newscast as well if he had to,” Watson said. “He gave me, a new person in the business, opportunities to not just produce, but to report and anchor.”

Pontz was described as a newsroom leader and a great and gentle friend. WFAA Senior Reporter Teresa Woodard, who Pontz hired at KBTX in 1998, said he was funny, kind, and knew what the people of Brazos Valley deserved to have covered.

“I knew him as a manager, but I also knew him as a friend,” Woodard said. “I don’t know how many people would choose to invite their former boss to their wedding but I did. I wanted him to be there. My husband was also at KBTX and it was important to both of us to have Andy at that occasion.”

Those who knew Pontz said he was the same person outside of work who would do anything for anyone.

“I remember I had an old car that sometimes it might work, sometimes it didn’t, but he was willing to pick me up because we both worked dayside, so we were at the station in the mornings,” Watson said. “He was willing to step in when he needed to.”

Whether it was how he answered the phone or going home to watch the Bold and the Beautiful on his lunch break, Pontz is remembered for having a style of his own.

“Andy was so fun he was like the newsroom’s second dad,” Jenni Lee, former KBTX reporter and KVUE reporter and anchor said. “He was one of the kindest people and he was just a jokester. There were just so many good memories of Andy because he was such a kind man.”

While he may no longer be here, Pontz leaves behind a thankful generation of journalists.

“We will miss you, Andy, you were a kind wonderful man and we are all better for knowing you,” Woodard said.

