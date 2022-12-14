Get the best Christmas gift, gnome matter what

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While garden gnomes might not be the first thing to come to mind when making your Christmas list, the fun, colorful collection down at Frazier’s Ornamental and Architectural Concrete might be what you’re looking for.

According to Manager Fernando Gomez the gnome section at Frazier’s is popular. Often times, Gomez says people come in and get the gnome that they can relate to because there are so many with different expressions.

“We have a huge variety,” said Gomez. “We have collegiate gnomes, the gardening gnomes, biker gnomes, swinging, dancing, farm animals. Just about any occupation or hobby you can find.”

Frazier’s sells gnomes for indoor and outdoor use.

“They are lightweight. We also have some concrete ones too,” said Gomez.

In addition to gnomes, Frazier’s sells a variety of things from wind spinners and chimes to statues of all kind.

If you are interested in shopping at Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete, Gomez says all holiday items out on display are for sale.

Frazier’s is open Thursday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Wednesday.

