Get the best Christmas gift, gnome matter what

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While garden gnomes might not be the first thing to come to mind when making your Christmas list, the fun, colorful collection down at Frazier’s Ornamental and Architectural Concrete might be what you’re looking for.

According to Manager Fernando Gomez the gnome section at Frazier’s is popular. Often times, Gomez says people come in and get the gnome that they can relate to because there are so many with different expressions.

“We have a huge variety,” said Gomez. “We have collegiate gnomes, the gardening gnomes, biker gnomes, swinging, dancing, farm animals. Just about any occupation or hobby you can find.”

Frazier’s sells gnomes for indoor and outdoor use.

“They are lightweight. We also have some concrete ones too,” said Gomez.

In addition to gnomes, Frazier’s sells a variety of things from wind spinners and chimes to statues of all kind.

If you are interested in shopping at Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete, Gomez says all holiday items out on display are for sale.

Frazier’s is open Thursday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 20-year-olds from Bryan were killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Centerville,...
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
Trinity County remains in the watch until 10 PM tonight.
TORNADO WATCH expired for the Brazos Valley
With seven spice levels, Dave's Hot Chicken has something for everyone.
Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend
Isolated severe storms will be possible ahead of and along the cold front that moves into the...
First of several cold fronts rolls through Tuesday, isolated severe potential

Latest News

Who's Holiday is coming to the Brazos Valley
Who’s Holiday coming to the Brazos Valley
Ruffino says if you receive a text or call that you’re unsure about, it’s important to ask...
Hot Homes: Avoiding Scams
The Truman Chocolate Bomb is filled with a special hot cocoa recipe and marshmallows, making it...
Dropping hot cocoa bombs for National Hot Cocoa Day
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - theatre company who's holiday
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - theatre company who's holiday