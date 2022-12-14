‘Ghost Walk’ planned at Camp Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Camp Hearne is hosting their annual Ghost Walk this weekend on Dec. 17.

The Camp Hearne Ghost Walk is a commemoration of the attack of German soldier Hugo Krauss on Dec. 17, 1943, during World War II. Krauss, a German prisoner-of-war at the Camp Hearne POW Camp, was murdered for disloyalty to the Nazi cause. He was killed by seven of his fellow soldiers, just days before Christmas.

The Ghost Walk will go into the woods to the spot where Krauss was attacked in his barracks. People who attend will stop four times along the way while learning more about Krauss.

After the walk, guests are invited to enjoy hot apple cider, hot chocolate, coffee and treats at the Camp Hearne visitor’s center.

You are asked to wear sturdy shoes, warm clothing, and carry a flashlight.

If walking is a challenge, guests can enjoy the tour in a Camp Hearne golf cart.

No RSVP is required. The event is free to attend beginning at 5:45 p.m.

