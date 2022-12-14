‘Ghost Walk’ planned at Camp Hearne

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Camp Hearne is hosting their annual Ghost Walk this weekend on Dec. 17.

The Camp Hearne Ghost Walk is a commemoration of the attack of German soldier Hugo Krauss on Dec. 17, 1943, during World War II. Krauss, a German prisoner-of-war at the Camp Hearne POW Camp, was murdered for disloyalty to the Nazi cause. He was killed by seven of his fellow soldiers, just days before Christmas.

The Ghost Walk will go into the woods to the spot where Krauss was attacked in his barracks. People who attend will stop four times along the way while learning more about Krauss.

After the walk, guests are invited to enjoy hot apple cider, hot chocolate, coffee and treats at the Camp Hearne visitor’s center.

You are asked to wear sturdy shoes, warm clothing, and carry a flashlight.

If walking is a challenge, guests can enjoy the tour in a Camp Hearne golf cart.

No RSVP is required. The event is free to attend beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 20-year-olds from Bryan were killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Centerville,...
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
Trinity County remains in the watch until 10 PM tonight.
TORNADO WATCH expired for the Brazos Valley
With seven spice levels, Dave's Hot Chicken has something for everyone.
Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend
Isolated severe storms will be possible ahead of and along the cold front that moves into the...
First of several cold fronts rolls through Tuesday, isolated severe potential

Latest News

12/13
Tuesday Evening PinPoint Forecast 12/13
Tips for staying cyber secure over the holidays
Focus at Four: Staying cyber secure over the holidays
Sensory bags available at upcoming Texas A&M graduation ceremonies.
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies
Ivy Holmes
Cancer free College Station girl