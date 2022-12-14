Indulge this holiday season with brunch at Another Broken Egg

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you think about the menu at Another Broken Egg, you often think of typical breakfast items like eggs, pancakes, and waffles, but the restaurant also offers a plethora of brunch items you’ll love like the short rib.

The short rib is served over grits with a watermelon reduction added on. The garnish on top is more than just for looks. It’s actually the watermelon rind that’s been brined and it’s edible.

Co-Owner Tap Bentz says this is an item that convinces customers to come in and try it. “They come in and say ‘oh my gosh, this is incredible.’ It’s something you don’t think of when you’re out to brunch, but indulging often leads to experimentation,” he said.

The Another Broken Egg team strives to accommodate all taste buds. “Even though it’s called the ‘brunch short rib,’ you can order it anytime, even when we open at 7 a.m.,” Bentz said.

With the holidays quickly approaching, Another Broken Egg offers gift cards that could make the perfect Christmas gift. “Come January, everyone is short on money because they spent it in December,” Bentz said. “Gift cards are the perfect gift so you can still go out to eat with the family.”

With the purchase of a $50 gift card, you will receive an extra $10 bonus card. Plus, the gift cards never expire.

You can visit Another Broken Egg any day of the week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

