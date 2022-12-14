Keep the kids busy with this fun arts and crafts project

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Winter break is just around the corner which means a lot of time being spent trying to keep the kids entertained at home.

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley has step by step instructions for the perfect Christmas craft your whole family can enjoy.

Using recycled materials from around the house, you can create a Recycled Paper Roll Santa, Snowman, or Christmas Tree.

All you’ll need for this project is a toilet paper roll, something to color with (paint, markers, etc), cotton balls, colored paper, googly eyes, and regular white glue.

You can find the guide to making your Paper Roll Santa here.

“We love being environmentally conscious and using what we have on hand. We believe art is for everyone. These are things most people have at home,” Operations Assistant Madi Stott said.

ACBV hosts several programs like Art After School, Summer Camp, and Community Art Day that help make art accessible to all.

You can find out more about the classes and programs offered at the Arts Council by visiting their website here.

