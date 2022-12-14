Lions Pride Sports hosting Aggieland Rumble in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tickers are on sale now for a big wrestling event in Bryan.

Lions Pride Sports is hosting the 30-person Aggieland Rumble on Jan. 7.

Mia Friday, Drake Durden and Zae Carter were on Brazos Valley This Morning Wednesday to talk about what to expect.

“I am super excited! I mean a 30-person Aggieland Rumble. Winner faces me for this, my Lions Pride Sports Championship,” said Mia Friday while showing her championship belt.

Zae Carter earned a spot as the 30th wrestler for this event. He said he’s also very excited to compete.

“When I came in, Houston [LPS owner] told me to be a sponge and just listen, take it all in. That’s what I’ve done for the past seven months and now I’m in position to be number 30 so I’m really excited to get it going,” said Carter.

“You get 30 people that are in the ring, they’re coming in at different times. You’ve got different story lines that are coming together, different wrestlers that have had beef in the past that are now getting to do it in a different deal,” said Drake Durden. “There’s a lot going on. It’s just a blast. It’s one of those, wherever you look in the ring somethings happening.”

You can catch the excitement on Jan. 7 in Downtown Bryan. The event is being hosted at Bryan/College Station Boxing at 107 E. Martin Luther King Jr., Street.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the bell time is set for 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

Lions Pride Sports is also hosting their first open ring night Sunday at their training facility. It’s open to people 18 and older. Participants must sign a waiver after paying the $40 fee.

