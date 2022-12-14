Lobo Store allows students to shop for loved ones

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Some Bryan students are getting the chance to do a little Christmas shopping for their loved ones while they’re at school.

The Lobo Store is open at Jane Long Intermediate school to the students and this little shop area is run by the school student ambassadors.

Teachers say that the kiddos are having fun shopping for mom, dad and even their brothers and sisters.

it all started with a little idea. Candi Carreiro, a science teacher at Jane Long said, ”I went to the principal and I said, hey I want to have a store. I want to provide the opportunity for our students to buy gifts for their parents, to buy things they can afford.”

Nicole Rose, a special education teacher says it’s great to have students overlooking the project and helping run the store.

Rose says it’s especially nice to see the children shopping and thinking about others this holiday season, “it’s not often where kids can afford to buy gifts for their families, or maybe they don’t have the transportation. Or a lot of reasons, you know, that they don’t get this opportunity.”

Carreiro says the gifts in the store were donated by teachers and churches.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.