Local heroes can win the wedding of their dreams free of charge

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Teachers, members of the military and first responders go the extra mile every day to get their jobs done. Now, it’s time to give back to them with the wedding of their dreams.

With just one click, that deserving group of people can enter for a chance to win an all expense paid wedding of up to 75 guests at the Inn at Quarry Ridge.

One couple will win wedding services from several local vendors including Downtown Event Services, DJ services, Epicures, Cocktails 4 U and many more.

For a chance at winning the Dream Wedding giveaway, participants must fill out an entry form, live in the Brazos Valley, and work as Active Duty Military, Firefighter, EMT, Paramedic, Police Officer or a current Teacher.

Owner of Downtown Event Services Travis Rollins says he loves giving back to those who make an incredible impact on others daily.

“It’s a way to give back to our heroes. We wanted to give back to them,” shared Rollins. “The idea was born five years ago, and we are about to give away our fifth one. We have 30 plus local wedding professionals say yes we want to contribute to this.”

Registration begin Jan.1, 2023 and will close Saturday Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

The winner will be announced the week of March 1, 2023, and will be able to choose any available Saturday date in August 2023.

