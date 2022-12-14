Mustangs’ hot shooting lifts Mumford past Calvert 78-53

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - The Mumford boys’ basketball team beat Calvert 78-53 Tuesday night at Mumford Gym.

The Mustangs were led by Taariq Whitfield with 24 points and 10 rebounds. LeAnthony Dykes added 21 points and 6 rebounds. Mumford caught fire from three in the first half to take a commanding 49-20 lead heading into the break.

Kevondre Corona led the Trojans with 21 points while Cemaurion Smith chipped in 17 points.

Mumford will travel to Cameron Yoe on Friday. Calvert hits the road to take on Buckholts on Friday.

