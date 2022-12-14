New Goodwill retail store will open next year in College Station

Due to record-breaking growth, the new facility is planned to complement and not replace the current Goodwill store located at the College Station Shopping Plaza.
Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, Inc. is proud to announce the development of a new 15,000 sq. ft. retail store and donation center to be constructed on Highway 6 in College Station.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from Heart of Texas Goodwill:

Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, Inc. is proud to announce the development of a new 15,000 sq. ft. retail store and donation center to be constructed on Highway 6 in College Station.

The former Harley Davidson “The Ranch” facility will undergo a major project designed by local architects, CP&Y, and financed by Extraco Banks.

Create Construction is set to begin the project this month with an anticipated nine-month completion time frame. Goodwill team members expect to welcome customers in early fall 2023 in time for the holidays.

Due to record-breaking growth, the new facility is planned to complement and not replace the current Goodwill store located at the College Station Shopping Plaza. The new facility will provide approximately forty-five new retail jobs offering both full and part-time positions with benefits and a minimum starting pay of $11 per hour.

Heart of Texas Goodwill CEO, Shannon Wittmer, noted, “the Bryan/College Station community has been phenomenal this year. Since breaking ground last April, the Bryan store reached record-breaking sales and the College Station store is a top-performing store every month. This additional facility will provide an enhanced customer experience for our donors and shoppers who support our Mission Services programs with every visit.”

Retail sales proceeds directly support multiple free or low-cost job training and education programs hosted at the Bryan Job Connection. Heart of Texas Goodwill retail and service program information can be found at www.hotgoodwill.org.

