Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Graduation ceremonies can be exciting and loud, but that’s not always pleasant for people with sensory sensitivities.

The Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development and St. Joseph Health Therapy have partnered to help change that. Special sensory bags will be available for the first time at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies later this month.

The sensory bags include a weighted lap pad, sunglasses, headphones, along with toys to help graduation guests who may feel overwhelmed.

Lindsey Armstrong, the Supervisor of Wellness Services, said they made two dozen bags that work for all ages.

“Our goal is to start with graduation,” said Armstrong. “Then once we do graduation, we hope to have more events. Not necessarily just at Reed Arena and the Texas A&M atmosphere but across our city.”

People can find these sensory bags if they go to guest services at the ceremony.

Those who borrow a sensory bag are asked to bring back the bag where they received it and not take it home.

